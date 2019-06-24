News
Car Accident Kills 85-Year-Old Man In Tulsa
Monday, June 24th 2019, 6:21 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police was on the scene of a deadly crash that shut down lanes near 55th and Yale Monday morning.
Police say an 85-year-old man was out for a run and was hit by a driver while crossing the street. Police say it appears to have been a complete accident as witnesses say that the driver had a green light and say it was dark at the time. Officers say the man did not appear to have been using a crosswalk. They are working to notify his family.
Officers blocked off all southbound lanes on Yale between 51st and 61st for the investigation.