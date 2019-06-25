News
Tulsa Nonprofit, Granny GoGo, Helps Senior Citizens Get Outside
Tuesday, June 25th 2019, 8:44 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Granny GoGo is a Tulsa Nonprofit that began operating last fall.
It gives pedicab rides to folks who might not be able to get out. Occasionally it is folks from Life Senior Services’ Adult Day Health Center.
“Just kind of trying to help these people have some fun,” said Cindy Howard.
Granny GoGo to help her mom get out and enjoy some time outdoors as she became less able to do that on her own. Her mom enjoyed the short rides so much she thought others might as well.
It’s been a positive experience all around.
You can find Granny Go Go on Facebook.