News
Tahlequah Woman Hit & Killed By Dump Truck
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma - A 30-year-old Tahlequah woman was walking on Downing street after getting off work at the Sonic nearby around 5 p.m. June 25.
Police said she entered the intersection of Hwy 82 bypass and Downing. At the same time a dump truck owned by Garman Trucking was northbound on 82 Bypass and making a right turn onto Downing St. when the truck struck the woman and then ran over her.
CPR was administered at the scene but medical personnel declared her dead at the scene, according to police.
Police haven't determined who is at fault yet.