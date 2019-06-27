News
OSBI: Cleveland Man Killed In Argument Over OnStar Account
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a Cleveland man accused of killing a man over an OnStar account then setting a fire to destroy the evidence.
OSBI said Joseph Fender faces murder, arson and burglary charges.
Investigators said Fender admitted going to Joe Brown's house June 6 to confront him over an OnStar account. Fender said Brown told him to leave and pulled a knife, so Fender punched Brown a couple of times in the face, records show.
Fender said he believed he killed Brown so he left and got arrested in Brown's car. When he got out of jail for that, Fender went back to Brown's trailer and set it fire, according to OSBI.
Brown's remains were found a week after the fire.