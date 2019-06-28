Suspect Shot By Police Sniper Now In Tulsa County Jail
TULSA, Oklahoma - A suspect injured during a standoff that happened June 21, is now facing murder charges.
Barton Vann was accused of murdering Curtiss Gaines after a drug deal, according to police.
One witness told police Vann confessed to shooting and killing Gaines.
Vann was in a brief standoff with police, at a house near 21st street, resulting in him being shot by a sniper as he tried to flee from a house on a motorcycle, police said.
"The garage door started to raise, he was on a motorcycle, and attempted to leave the residence. At that time, one of our snipers took a shot and ended that threat," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell.
Vann was released from a hospital and is now in the Tulsa County Jail, according to police.