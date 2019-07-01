Former Track Coach Sentenced For Assaulting Minor During Visit To Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A former private track coach is headed to federal prison for 15 years for transporting a minor with intent to have sex with her during a 2017 college visit in Tulsa.
Kerry Sloan will have to register as a sex offender.
“Young athletes look to their adult coaches not only for athletic instruction, but also for life advice as mentors," said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
“It takes tremendous courage for victims to come forward to report these crimes."
During his plea hearing, Sloan admitted that while he had told the teenager he was driving her from Killeen to Tulsa for meetings with college coaches, his true intent was to sexually assault her. He also admitted he did sexually assaulting her during the car ride and rape her at a Tulsa hotel.
Afterward, Sloan drove the victim back to Texas but would not let her out of his car. The victim eventually contacted her family, who called 911.
Pittsburg County Sheriff's Deputies stopped the vehicle and rescued the victim.
Victims dating back to 1990 came forward to report similar incidents involving Sloan while he was serving in the U.S. Army.