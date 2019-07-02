News
Ribbon-Cutting To Be Held For Route 66 Rising Sculpture
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Mayor G.T. Bynum is welcoming Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell to town for a ribbon-cutting at the new Rout 66 Rising sculpture.
The sculpture costs about $650,000 and is about 70 feet long and 30 feet tall.
City officials said "'Route 66 Rising' highlights Tulsa's perspective that Route 66 is not a closed highway. Instead, [it is] a living and relevant experience rising from the hearts of people from many cultures, nationally and internationally, and across age groups."
The ceremony takes place at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Avery Traffic Circle located at Admiral Place and Mingo Road.