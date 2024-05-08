Annual Charity Golf Tournament To Raise Funds For Paths To Independence In Bartlesville

Paths To Independence was established in 2012 to ensure individuals with autism could successfully learn and develop their own independence. Joining us Wednesday is Clair Bartley, founder of Paths for Independence, and DeWayne Bryan, an event volunteer.

By: News On 6

-

The Logan Cochran 8th Annual Charity Event will be held this year at the end of May. The funds raised from this year’s golf tournament will go to Paths To Independence.

Paths To Independence was established in 2012 to ensure individuals with autism could successfully learn and develop their own independence.

Logan Cochran was diagnosed with autism when he was 3-years-old. He is now 9 years old and attends Paths To Independence, a school supporting special needs kids in Bartlesville.

Joining us on the Arca Continental Southwest Beverages Coca-Cola Porch is Clair Bartley, founder of Paths for Independence and DeWayne Bryan an event volunteer. | CLICK HERE to learn more about Paths To Independence.