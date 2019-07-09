Russell Westbrook Raising Money For Tyler Lockett Foundation In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Russell Westbrook and Demetrius “Juice” Deason, are doing a comedy show at Cain’s Ballroom, July 11.
They've held a few in Oklahoma City, but this is the first one happening in Tulsa.
Proceeds from the show go to local athletes who wouldn't be able to play without financial help.
Trinea Thomas is a junior at Will Rogers High School, but over the summer she is a forward for the O-K Ballerz and hopes to someday play D-1 Basketball.
She travels with her teammates to tournaments in big cities, like Indianapolis or Atlanta. The Ballerz help make the traveling possible.
“I am really thankful because other teams probably have to pay an arm and leg, but for us not really," said Thomas.
The Ballerz is an Amateur Athletic Union basketball team based in Tulsa.
Aside from basketball, they do community service.
Many of the girls don't have to pay much to play thanks to the Tyler Lockett Light it Up Foundation.
The Tyler Lockett Light it Up Foundation is a nonprofit organization that gives back to student athletes, and helps make college a reality for them.
They also provide Christmas gifts and Thanksgiving meals to Tulsa families.
“A lot of families can’t afford to take their kids to California, Texas, New York, so a lot of these kids wouldn’t have the opportunity for scouts to see them play,” said John Lockett.
Lockett's grandson, Tyler, graduated from Booker T and went on to play in the NFL.
Now he's giving back to local students, encouraging them to see the world through sports.
"He wants to give back to the community in which he was raised," said Tyler’s grandmother, Beatrice. "He’s a kid at heart so he does a lot of programs for kids."
Helping student athletes, like Trinea, see the world.
“It gives them a chance to get out of Tulsa and experience different things in life and actually become better human beings,” said Lockett.
To buy tickets for the comedy show, click here.