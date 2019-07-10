Tulsa Story Telling Festival Builds Imagination For Children
TULSA, Oklahoma - A perfect solution for a hot summer day is air conditioning, a room full of kids, and a couple of good stories. All with talking animals, a giant, and a tiny spider that saves the world.
It’s the annual Jeanne B. Goodwin Storytelling Festival at the Rudisill Regional Library.
The guest storyteller is Linda Gorham from Raleigh, North Carolina.
The North Mabee Girls and Boys Club attended as well as a couple of nearby day care centers and from around the neighborhood.
For thirty years Linda Gorham has captivated audiences both young and old with her collection of award-winning stories.
“Win this audience, I took a few minutes to make sure they understood the messages," Gorham said.
The festival is a tribute to Jeanne B. Goodwin, a longtime Tulsa educator and literacy advocate who believed storytelling can build a vivid imagination.