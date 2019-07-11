Stroud Community Rocked By Couple's Murder, Son's Arrest
STROUD, Oklahoma - A Stroud man is facing charges in connection with the murders of his parents, 63-year-old Pauletta Pittman and 65-year-old Mark Pittman.
We are hearing from neighbors who knew the Lincoln County couple investigators say were killed by their own son.
Shawn Pittman is in jail accused of that crime. Neighbors tell News On 6 this entire situation has been difficult to comprehend. Many of them say they knew the suspect but would’ve never expected this.
There are two vintage metal lawn chairs on the Pittman's well-cared for lawn. When the weather was nice, neighbors say you could find Pauletta and her husband Mark right there.
Soaking in the day or the evening, waving at neighbors as they drove by.
“They were friendly; they were kind, nice people,” said neighbor Jeromye Jackson.
Family of the couple say the two kept to themselves. Mark was handicapped and walked with a cane. That didn’t stop him from much though.
“First time I met Mark I saw him outside struggling to mow his yard and I had just started doing a lawn business so I stopped and offered to help him and he said no and pretty much sent me on the road pretty quickly. He didn’t care for my help but anybody who knew him would know exactly what I’m talking about,” said Jackson.
Neighbors tell me Pauletta worked during the day but every night she came home, Mark would be sitting right here, waiting for her.
“This is a difficult time and everyone is still in shock I think,” said Jackson.
Yesterday OSBI investigators say Pauletta and Mark were found dead in their home. The couple’s son Shawn Pittman was arrested by OSBI this morning on complaints of murder. Investigators say he was living with the couple and they found evidence that they believe connects him to their murders.
“Whether you know them personally or on an intimate level as far as like family, or if it’s just a person that you would see at the supermarket or at church or in your neighborhood when you drive through; it’s just family,” said Jackson
This tragedy has hit this community at its core. I asked today what the community needs, what the family needs and they said prayer.