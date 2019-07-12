News
Lacy Park Pool Opens After Renovations
TULSA, Oklahoma - If you need to beat the summer heat in Tulsa, the Lacy Park Pool north of downtown will officially open to the public Friday morning.
The pool opens at 10 a.m and admission is free this weekend to celebrate.
The pool remained closed for most of the summer for renovations.
Updates to the pool include dual slides, a rock climbing wall, and a 12-foot deep end with a diving board.
The pool will be open Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m until 4 p.m.