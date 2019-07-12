Tulsa County Triple-Shooting Leaves 2 Dead 1 Injured
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two people are dead and another is injured after a triple-shooting near Highway 412 and 193rd West Avenue in Tulsa County.
It happened at a home near Wekiwa Road and 193rd West Avenue.
The sheriff's office said one of the men came to the house and got into a fight with the other man before the shooting.
They said they found bullet holes all around the house.
Deputies said a woman was also shot during that confrontation, and they found her lying on the ground outside the house.
The sheriff's office said she was alert and talking at the time and they believe she's going to be OK.
It’s not clear why the two men were fighting in the first place.
Officials said that they're not looking for a suspect because it appears the two men shot each other.
Investigators are not yet releasing their names.