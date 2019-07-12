Earthquake Rattles Seattle Area, Followed By Aftershock
The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 4.6 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Three Lakes area of Washington state. That was followed minutes later by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near the city of Monroe, some 30 miles northeast of Seattle.
The initial temblor was recorded at 2:51 a.m. Friday. The earthquake was felt around the sound from Arlington to Seattle and as far as Bremerton, CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reported.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. A tsunami was not expected, according to a tweet by the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.
Surveillance video obtained by KIRO-TV showed the moment the earthquake hit Everett, Washington.
Numerous viewers reported feeling the earthquake. "We were sound asleep and the whole house shook and we all woke up. We are spooked and still awake," Rob Fuhriman told the station.
KIRO meteorologist Nick Allard said the earthquake was the largest to hit the region since the M6.8 Nisqually earthquake on Feb. 28, 2001 that struck east of Olympia.
