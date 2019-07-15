Tulsa Police Search For 2 Persons Of Interest Possibly Related To Burglary
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for two persons of interest that may be related to a burglary.
Officers hope video from a neighbor's doorbell could help catch two persons of interest for one of those cases.
The video, taken from a home near 31st and Sheridan, shows a man knocking on the door. If you look closely, you can see another man too.
Officers said nothing was stolen from the house where the video came from, but just around the corner Amber Turner said she became a victim.
"A coward was in my house to get my stuff,” Turner said.
Turner came home earlier this month to learn jewelry passed down to her from her grandmother was gone. She said they were things like old cameos and earrings.
"They were from the early 1900s, you can't replace them,” she said.
Turner said it could have been worse, and she's thankful for skeptical neighbors, who she believes made a difference.
"They kind of made eye contact with a neighbor who saw them in my house, and we ended up finding some jewelry that they dropped on my bed,” Turner said. “Luckily, I don't think they got away with a ton. It was just meaningful."
Officers said the two men are considered persons of interest and hope the doorbell video will help track them down before someone else becomes a victim.
"It's so clear. I really hope that they're caught,” Turner said.
If you recognize the men in the video, call Crime Stoppers at (918) 596 COPS. You can remain anonymous.