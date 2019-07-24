"I would like to thank the Democrats for holding this morning's hearing. Now, after 3 hours, Robert Mueller has to subject himself to #ShiftySchiff - an Embarrassment to our Country!" the president tweeted midday, in a reference to House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.

Mr. Trump is leaving for a closed-door fundraiser in West Virginia just after 4 p.m. He had no events on his public schedule Wednesday.

Mueller's testimony did undercut key Trump claims about the investigation, including that it exonerates the president.

Mueller generally stuck to the conclusions of his report Wednesday, often declining to comment and referring members of Congress back to that report. Mueller did shed light on a few questions, including why he chose not to subpoena the president. Mueller explained doing so would have taken up precious time, and he was sure Mr. Trump would have fought the subpoena in court.