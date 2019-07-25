Pawhuska Police: Assault Suspect In Jail After Day On The Run
An assault suspect who Pawhuska officers say has been on the run for days is now in the Osage County Jail.
Pawhuska police say Josh Gray viciously assaulted a woman in front her small children on Saturday and ran from officers when they showed up to the scene.
After days of searching, arrested Josh Gray Wednesday night at a house in Pawhuska. They say they found him hiding under a bed.
Investigators say a tip led them to the house where they say the residents helped hide Gray.
Police say the residents harshly criticized and interfered with officers as they searched for Gray and continually told investigators Gray wasn't in the home.
Officers say they surrounded the home and eventually found Gray inside.
At this time, officers say they haven't arrested the residents accused of harboring Gray.
The Pawhuska Police Department posted about the arrest on Facebook saying, “This is the new police department at work. We will relentlessly track violent suspects and not tolerate obstruction and harboring of such criminals. Thank you to the community for the tips that poured in leading to his capture.”
Police say the victim is doing better.