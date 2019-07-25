News
Fresh Tomato Salad And Veggie Dressing
Sharon Stroud, a health eating coach with Sharon's Nourishing Kitchen, shares a fresh summer recipe using Farmer's Market ingredients.
Ingredients:
- 1¾ cups chopped fresh heirloom tomatoes
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tbs. white or golden balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp. fresh oregano leaves
- 1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves
- 2 tbs. extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced
- Pinch of Himalaya pink salt
Directions:
- Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor, and purée until dressing is smooth.
- Let sit for at least 30 minutes before serving.
- Store in refrigerator for up to a week to 10 days.