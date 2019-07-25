Sharon Stroud, a health eating coach with Sharon's Nourishing Kitchen, shares a fresh summer recipe using Farmer's Market ingredients.

Ingredients:

  • 1¾ cups chopped fresh heirloom tomatoes   
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tbs. white or golden balsamic vinegar  
  • 1 tsp. fresh oregano leaves
  • 1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 tbs. extra virgin olive oil  
  • ¼ cup fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced
  • Pinch of Himalaya pink salt

Directions:

  1. Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor, and purée until dressing is smooth.
  2. Let sit for at least 30 minutes before serving.
  3. Store in refrigerator for up to a week to 10 days.