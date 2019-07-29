News
Attempt At Citizen's Arrest Lands Tulsa Couple In Jail, Police Say
Monday, July 29th 2019, 1:14 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A couple's in the Tulsa County Jail after what officers are calling a "citizen's arrest gone awry." On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to the Fine Airport Parking lot and arrested Maria Peterson and Evaristo Nunez.
Investigators said the couple told them they chased some teens from their neighborhood because they thought they'd stolen a car last month.
Officers say the couple chased the teens and called 911... then rammed the teens' car and forced them into the parking lot.
But police say the teens weren't involved in the car theft. Peterson and Nunez are facing assault and battery charges.
No one was hurt.