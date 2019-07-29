News
'Rumble In The Rose District' To Feature Oklahoma Boxer Trey Morrison
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A big boxing event is coming to Broken Arrow's Rose District. Rumble in the Rose District will air live on the Showtime cable network.
One of the boxers competing will be Oklahoman Trey Morrison, who is the son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison.
"It's motivating for me that it's here in Broken Arrow, and it's my home state, but as far as me getting in there fighting I just kinda tune all that out. It's just me, that ring and that guy," Trey Morrison said.
The fight will be Friday, August 23rd and will take over much of Broken Arrow's Rose District, closing two blocks of Main Street.