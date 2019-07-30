Final 'Improve Our Tulsa' Meeting To Be Held Tuesday Night
The Improve Our Tulsa tax plan will be discussed at a meeting Tuesday night July 30th.
Citizens and city leaders will be able to discuss repairing and improving streets in Tulsa. A few of the key areas that are on the list for improvements include several streets in downtown. In total with street repairs being made to all nine districts in Tulsa, the estimated cost is around six hundred $39 million with 70% of that going to street projects. Tulsa voters first approved Improve Our Tulsa in 2013, which totaled $918.7 million.
"Because of voter support for Improve Our Tulsa in 2013, we've made critical progress in rehabilitating our roads after decades of neglect, but there is much more work to do," said Mayor G.T. Bynum. "In order to continue making progress, we need to renew this program that funds not just our basic street and infrastructure work, but also police cars, fire trucks, our parks, and so much more,"
This will be the last meeting before the council is scheduled to vote on an ordinance in August which will call for a vote on Nov. 12. All Tulsa citizens are invited to come out to the meeting tonight at 6 it’ll be happening at Booker T Washington High School.
For more information about Improve Our Tulsa or to follow current construction progress, visit: www.improveourtulsa.com