Citizens and city leaders will be able to discuss repairing and improving streets in Tulsa. A few of the key areas that are on the list for improvements include several streets in downtown. In total with street repairs being made to all nine districts in Tulsa, the estimated cost is around six hundred $39 million with 70% of that going to street projects. Tulsa voters first approved Improve Our Tulsa in 2013, which totaled $918.7 million.