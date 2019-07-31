News
Owasso Woman Pleas Guilty To Leaving Baby In Car
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - An Owasso Mother who police say left a 14-month-old baby in a car outside a liquor store received a 5-year deferred sentence after pleading guilty to child neglect.
24-year-old Gretchen Markovics was arrested back in June. Police say she left the baby in the car outside Owasso Wine and Liquor for around 20 minutes. Officers say they found the baby moving around in the front seat, alone.
They also say there was no car seat.
