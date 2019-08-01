News
Tulsa Police Search For Man Suspected In Wife's Murder
Thursday, August 1st 2019, 5:35 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - We are learning new details about the death of a woman whose body was found outside OSU Medical Center Monday. Tulsa Police say they were able to match the car used to leave Mary Loving in the parking lot, to the car suspect Illie Len Roach has been driving.
Police say Roach and Loving got into an argument earlier this week. Detectives said they found a pool of blood in the couple's driveway and believe Loving was killed at their home.
Police say Roach is likely still in the Tulsa area. There is a warrant out for his arrest on charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
If you know where he might be, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.