Tax-Free Weekend Starts Friday For Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tax-Free Weekend begins across Oklahoma Friday.
School is just around the corner for students across northeastern Oklahoma, which means its time to do some school shopping.
Now, tax free weekend started at midnight Friday and will go till midnight on Sunday.
Retailers like Target, Academy, JC Penny and others are stocked up and ready for shoppers.
While there may not be any special deals, there will be no tax on most clothing and footwear items.
This includes, shirts, pants, athletic wear, coats, belts, socks, backpacks and a lot more.
Just keep in mind, items have to be under $100 to be tax free. But if you buy three shirts and your total is more than $100 that will qualify
It is going to be a busy day at retailers all over Tulsa, so make sure to get out there and save some money this weekend.