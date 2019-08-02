News
Tulsa Zoo Holds Dollar Day, Collecting Donations For School Pantry Program
TULSA, Oklahoma - Friday, you can visit the Tulsa Zoo for just $1.00 and help out a good cause!
The Zoo's charging just $1.00 for admission today, but asks you bring a food donation.
Donations will go to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma's School Pantry program.
The zoo says any labeled, un-opened, and non-expired food items will be accepted.
The food bank specifically requests peanut butter, canned fruit, or packaged meals such as macaroni and cheese.
Zoo visitors donated nearly 8,000 pounds of food during last year's dollar day!