News
Tulsa Police: Man Attacked, Robbed Elderly Woman At Walmart
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say attacked an elderly woman at Walmart and took off in her truck.
Officers say the man was walking around the Walmart near 81st and Lewis for hours and approached different people.
When the woman pulled into the parking lot, police say he walked up to her, assaulted her, snatched her keys, knocked her to the ground and then drove off in her truck.
If you know who this man is call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.