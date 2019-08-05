Tulsa Company Prepares Others For Active Shooters
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa company is one of many agencies that teaches businesses how to react to an active shooter emergency.
Signal 88 Security trains workers throughout Tulsa County and said this type of training might end up saving lives.
The shootings in El Paso and Dayton this weekend reinforce the need to be prepared.
Mike Lowry with Signal 88 Security said they offer training for companies and their employees.
"All year round we offer it free to people. It's just one way we give back to the community," Lowry said.
The training is given to schools, banks, corporate offices, churches and more.
"If you look at statistics of active shooters, about 75 percent of them happen in some kind of business setting, a business center or a shopping center," Lowry said.
The course is through the ALICE Training Institute, which stands for "Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate.
Lowry said these can increase your chances of survival while waiting for first responders to arrive.
"If you look at Ohio, they got there in a minute and still 9 people are dead. El Paso was six minutes and 20 dead. I think people don't understand how fast these things can happen," Lowry said.
Lowry said this is not training how to take down an active shooter. It's teaching how people who are unarmed, to react.
"A lot of people don't want to do it because they've got that mindset it's not going to happen to me, but I'm sure the people in El Paso school shopping didn't think it was going to happen. The people in Ohio didn't think it was going to happen," Lowry said.
Lowry said it's more important than ever to make sure businesses have a plan in place.
"If you're a business on the fence, try it out, it's not going to cost you anything but some time and it may save your life or someones life one day," Lowry said.
Lowry said they'll come to your business and do the training there. That's so they can get into specific details on a response plan.