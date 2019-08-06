News
Tulsa Police Search For Man Who Had Stolen Tools
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man spotted pulling a utility wagon full of stolen items near 47th and Harvard.
An officer was on his way to another call when he noticed a man riding a bike pulling a wagon behind him.
The officer thought was unusual to see someone pulling a wagon behind them on a bicycle and decided to pull the man over who was riding the bike.
That's when the man dropped the wagon and took off to a wooded area behind a park near 47th and Harvard.
Inside that utility wagon were several stolen tools.
Officers are hoping someone will recognize that wagon and call them to claim their stolen items.