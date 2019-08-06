Haskell Shooting Suspect Released From Hospital, Taken To Jail
HASKELL, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a third man has been arrested in a Haskell shooting that injured five. Colton Edwards was released from the hospital and taken to the Muskogee County Jail, a news release states.
He was booked on complaints of first-degree burglary, conspiracy, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is 18.
Jobe Anthony Terronez and Jakeyvious Key, also 18, are both already in custody in the shooting. Terronez is charged with first-degree burglary, conspiracy and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Key is charged with first-degree burglary and conspiracy.
According to authorities, several people came to a home near South Chickasaw and Hickory and kicked in the door around 6:30 a.m. July 30. There was an exchange of gunfire, and five people were injured.
Both Terronez and Key were treated at the hospital before being arrested, according to the OSBI.