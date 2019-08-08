Tulsa Food Truck Owner Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Ecstasy
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Wednesday to smuggling Ecstasy into the U.S. by buying it from a German supplier using the dark web, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said Jeremy Daniel Singer signed a plea agreement in which he admitted to buying the drug, commonly known as MDMA, and having it shipped to his home using a false name. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said at the time of Singer's arrest that there were 500 pills in the package that was seized by U.S. Customs.
Singer told authorities he was planning to sell the drugs for profit.
Authorities said Singer fled the state and did not appear in federal court as agreed on March 12. Wyoming law enforcement tried to stop his vehicle April 9, but he led them on an off-road pursuit before abandoning his vehicle and getting away into a field, a news release states.
Singer was found the next day in Johnson County, Wyoming, where authorities said he tried to elude arrest on a bulldozer he had stolen. He was taken into custody.
The plea agreement recommends a sentence of 70 months imprisonment. A judge will decide during a hearing November 7, 2019.
Singer is known to the Tulsa community as the owner of a food truck business. Records show he was also facing a charge in state court of drug trafficking, but that was dismissed at the request of the state.