Water Main Break Closes All Lanes Of Sheridan Near Pine
Tuesday, August 13th 2019, 4:33 AM CDT
Crews are working to fix a water main break that is impacting both homes and businesses near Pine and Sheridan.
This could create some major issues for the morning drive. All lanes of Sheridan are shut down north of Pine as the crews are working.
The city says they're dealing with a leak from a six-inch line.
Five homes and two businesses have been without water for a few hours as of Tuesday morning.
Crews say the water should be restored sometime Tuesday morning, but the streets department will have to come out at some point and repair the road.
So, it's best to plan on alternate routes if this is your way to work.