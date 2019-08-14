Accused Potential Mass Shooter Asks Tulsa Co. Judge For Bond Reduction Again
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man accused of shooting a process server and threatening a mass shooting at the University of Tulsa, once again, asked a judge to lower his bond amount Wednesday, August 14.
That request was heard by Judge James Keeley, the same judge who denied Christopher Barnett's bond reduction request last week, saying Judge April Seibert had already ruled on it.
The initial decision to hold Barnett without bond was made because Seibert said Barnett was a public safety risk, and had the means to act on threats he made.
Judge Keeley entertained evidence from Barnett's attorney, Brendan McHugh, because McHugh called it an "emergency" hearing. Barnett's husband, Trey Barnett, told News On 6 the word "emergency" was used because Barnett had gastric sleeve surgery in recent years. Because of that surgery, Trey said Barnett isn't getting the nutrition he needs and has lost 30 pounds in the Tulsa County jail.
This is Barnett's third time asking for a bond reduction. His bond was initially set at one million dollars, which Trey said he paid.
Judge Keeley said he could take a day or two to decide whether or not Barnett's bond should be lowered.
During the "emergency hearing," McHugh said he presented evidence showing the process server was armed the night of the shooting, and that he had a protective order filed against him for being "mentally unstable."
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said he stands behind his request that Barnett be held without bond as the court process moves along, and he continues to build his case.
"I'm not going to communicate regarding his constitutional rights," Kunzweiler said. "He's got the presumption of innocence, and my job is to present evidence in support of the charges."
McHugh said he filed a motion asking the Tulsa County District Attorney's office be taken off the case, for several reasons he said would make the court process unfair to his client.
The judge will make a decision on that motion at Barnett's next court date at the end of this month.