Judge Keeley entertained evidence from Barnett's attorney, Brendan McHugh, because McHugh called it an "emergency" hearing. Barnett's husband, Trey Barnett, told News On 6 the word "emergency" was used because Barnett had gastric sleeve surgery in recent years. Because of that surgery, Trey said Barnett isn't getting the nutrition he needs and has lost 30 pounds in the Tulsa County jail.