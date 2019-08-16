UPDATE: Man Shot At Silver Creek Apartments, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma -
There are new details Thursday morning on a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex that injured a man and left him lying in the parking lot.
Police say they are still searching for the gunman but they believe they know who he is.
A witness told police they saw a man running and dodging gunshots in the parking lot of the Silver Creek Apartments Thursday night.
By the time officers showed up, they say the man was lying on the ground after being shot in the lower back.
He was taken to the hospital but he's expected to survive.
Officers say it appears the suspect and victim know each other.
"Our victim came here to steal back the car that had been stolen from him, a fight broke out, and he ended up getting shot" said Corporal Ward.
Detectives are now in charge of the investigation, but call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS if you know where the shooter is.