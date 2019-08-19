Bixby Road Project Starts Monday, Closes Mingo Near 131st Street
A road project costing more than $1 million will begin Monday in Bixby, and it's expected to cause issues for drivers for quite some time.
This new road project will start Monday. Phase one of the project will start the closing of Mingo just south of 131st Street.
This project will have two phases as construction crews work to widen lanes, resurfacing the road and installing a traffic signal.
Phase one is what starts this week.
Phase two of the project will be the closing of Mingo north of 131st.
ODOT says this project is expected to cost around $1.4 million.
They say it's part of a bond project from back in 2011 which provided matching federal grant money.
Bixby taxpayers will not see a burden from these projects since the matching grant money will cover $3 million in federal funds.