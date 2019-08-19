News
Weight Loss App For Kids Stirs Debate
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new app by the company formerly known as Weight Watchers has some people asking how young is too young for a weight loss regimen?
WW International has launched a new app primarily for kids ages eight to seventeen. The app name Kurbo tracks their diet in an effort to attain a so-called "healthier weight."
Kids or parents can log food consumed using a 'traffic light' system, to help identify 'green' foods that they should eat more often. Some are praising the app and say it will create healthy eating habits but many are criticizing the app suggesting it could possibly encourage eating disorders.
A change.org petition has been started with over 75,000 signatures as of Monday morning.