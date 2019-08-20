News
Woman Arrested In Connection To Murder At Cascades Apartments
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Homicide detectives have confirmed they have a woman in custody connected to a Tulsa murder in July.
Leanna Marie Roacher is in the Tulsa County jail on a murder complaint accused of helping with a deadly robbery. TPD's lead homicide detective says Roacher admitted to helping with a robbery that ended with a man being shot inside his apartment.
Police say someone killed Michael Binder at the Cascades Apartments at Southern Hills. Detectives say this case is still under investigation and future arrests are likely. Officers say they interviewed Roacher last night with the help of Sapulpa police.