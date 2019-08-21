Rogers County Investigators Arrest Convicted Sex Offender
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Investigators with Rogers County Sheriff's Office arrested a convicted sex offender they say hasn't registered since 2017.
RCSO said they got a tip Tuesday that Matthew Carlin was living in Rogers County with his new wife and her minor daughter but had registered an address in Broken Arrow.
The investigator says he checked the home that day, and Carlin's wife confirmed he'd been living there for two months, but she said they had been informed that he no longer needed to register.
Deputies said they talked to Carlin, and he told them he'd been informed by another agency that he no longer needed to register. Investigators say Carlin was convicted of second-degree rape in 1997 in Montgomery County, Texas. As such, they said he is considered to be a level 3 offender, required to register for life.
Investigators say the Department of Corrections had sent out letters to Carlin since 2017 trying to confirm his address and telling him he was not in compliance with his registration. Investigators arrested Carlin August 21 for failure to register.
This is an arrest, not a conviction.