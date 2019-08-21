Hyundai Grant To Allow Saint Francis Tulsa Kids To Attend Camp
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis got a $100,000 grant Wednesday, August 21. The grant is from "Hyundai Hope on Wheels" and will support the Camp Strong program.
"We get to give kids who are suffering from terrible illnesses and situations and give them a sense of normalcy so that they can enjoy life as a kid," said Senior Vice President Doug Williams, Hyundai.
Camp Strong is an overnight camp for kids diagnosed with cancer or heart problems. The grant will allow the hospital to staff the camp with doctors and nurses.
It's the second time Saint Francis has received this grant.
Children at the hospital also got the chance to place their hand print on a vehicle that will be on display at the Hyundai dealership in Broken Arrow.