GRDA Police: Drowning Victim Recovered From Illinois River
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is reporting that a 67-year old man drowned in the Illinois River on Saturday morning.
Investigators say at approximately 10:18 a.m., GRDA Police, along with the Illinois River Fire Department and Northeastern Health System EMS responded to a water rescue near Diamondhead Landing on the Illinois River. Police say the man had been kayaking when he floated into a log jam and capsized. He was trapped under the water for several minutes. Others in the area attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful.
The victim will be taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.