A strong disturbance in the northern stream will advance across the northern high plains this afternoon while helping to advance a surface cold front rapidly southward through the day. The upper level feature will eventually become a close-type low across the upper Midwest into southern Canada Tuesday before moving northeast across the Hudson Bay region Wednesday. The surface cold front will encounter a very rich moisture field across southeastern Kansas and northern OK this evening with dew points projected to be in the upper 70s. Surface instabilities will be high as storms will first develop along the advancing boundary across either southwestern Missouri or southeastern Kansas by 5pm to 7pm. As the front moves southward, storms should either develop along the boundary, or back-build from southwestern Missouri into northern OK. The initial early development period between 5pm and 8pm may support super cellular formation capable of all modes of severe weather. But as time progresses this evening, storms should become more linear supporting damaging winds and large hail threats. Additionally, very heavy rainfall will be likely for those that receive thunderstorms, but the progresses nature of the system should keep the flash flood threats low.