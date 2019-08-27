Former Broken Arrow Parole Officer Pleads Guilty To Sexual Assault
A former Broken Arrow parole and probation officer has pleaded guilty after being charged with sex crimes charges. Steven Powers pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, August 27 to two counts of violating the civil rights of women whose probation he supervised.
According to court documents, Steven Powers worked for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections in their Broken Arrow office from 2015 to 2017.
“Steven Powers is not above the law," Shores said. "Rather, he took an oath to uphold it. In fact, he betrayed the trust placed in him by the State of Oklahoma to fulfill his duties as a probation and parole officer. He egregiously abused his authority by sexually assaulting the victims, violating their civil rights and ultimately damaging the integrity our justice system."