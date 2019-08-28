The items were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, and other stores nationwide from April 2018 through June of this year. They were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs. Beyond the U.S., about 157,000 of the bottles were sold in Canada and 28,000 were sold in Mexico, the CPSC said.

Anyone with the affected products is asked to immediately stop using them and take them from children. To get a replacement, consumers should contact Contigo at (888) 262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time (Monday through Friday), or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall.