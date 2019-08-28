A few very small showers will remain possible across far east central and southeastern OK for the next few hours as a weak disturbance lifts across southwestern and central OK. Higher coverages will be across southwestern to far southcentral OK but should quickly exit the state. The broken midlevel clouds across NE OK should continue to scatter also rather quickly with sunshine and pleasant weather by midmorning into the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Drier air in the lower levels of the atmosphere will continue to move across the Missouri Valley into NE OK this afternoon with no noticeable heat index issues today. Later tonight into Thursday morning, another weak disturbance is likely to develop a few showers and storms across southwestern OK that may move eastward nearing our region early Thursday morning to midday before dissipating. This chance will remain low, but not zero for the eastern third of the state. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s with heat index numbers into the lower to mid-90s.