Cool Morning, Chance Of Storms For The End Of The Week
A few very small showers will remain possible across far east central and southeastern OK for the next few hours as a weak disturbance lifts across southwestern and central OK. Higher coverages will be across southwestern to far southcentral OK but should quickly exit the state. The broken midlevel clouds across NE OK should continue to scatter also rather quickly with sunshine and pleasant weather by midmorning into the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Drier air in the lower levels of the atmosphere will continue to move across the Missouri Valley into NE OK this afternoon with no noticeable heat index issues today. Later tonight into Thursday morning, another weak disturbance is likely to develop a few showers and storms across southwestern OK that may move eastward nearing our region early Thursday morning to midday before dissipating. This chance will remain low, but not zero for the eastern third of the state. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s with heat index numbers into the lower to mid-90s.
The pattern will once again support some late night into early morning storm chances both Friday and Saturday. Model output differs on the exact outcomes, but the pattern would suggest storm chances for these periods. Highs both Friday and Saturday would be in the lower to mid-80s with some wiggle room depending upon the timing of any storm systems nearby. I have increased the probabilities for Friday morning to midday at 40% and will keep them at 40% Saturday morning near and east of the metro, while remaining higher for western sections.
The remainder of the Labor Day Holiday weekend appears rather uneventful with Sunday and Monday lows in the mid-60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Monday, Labor Day should be sunny and seasonal.
Alan Crone