Police: Tulsa Woman Caught With Stolen Documents From Former Employer
Thursday, August 29th 2019, 2:24 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police arrested a woman they said stole a car and had a stash of stolen employee documents from her former employer. Police said a traffic violation led to the arrest of Anita Fogleman on Wednesday after officers discovered the Mercedes she was driving was stolen.
Officers said in the car, they found folders containing personal information of 12 employees from Wassco Corporation.
Fogleman told police she had the files for work, but police said the company told them Fogleman hadn't been an employee there for at least a month.
Police said they also found checks and meth in the car. Fogleman is now facing numerous charges including 12 counts of identity theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.