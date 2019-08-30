The upgrade: Herbed Mayo

Mix 1 tablespoon reduced-fat mayonnaise with 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme, rosemary, oregano, marjoram, basil or other fresh herb. Or for an even bigger flavor boost, mix mayo with store-bought pesto. It packs the same herbaceous flavor with the bonus of garlic and parmesan. Try adding a few slices of avocado for extra bulk and flavor!