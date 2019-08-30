Turkey Sandwiches: 2 slices bread, 3 slices turkey

The upgrade: Avocado Crema Dressing

Avocado crema is an easy dressing to add some healthy fats and a punch of flavor. It also serves a great veggie dip or salad dressing.

The upgrade: Herbed Mayo
Mix 1 tablespoon reduced-fat mayonnaise with 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme, rosemary, oregano, marjoram, basil or other fresh herb. Or for an even bigger flavor boost, mix mayo with store-bought pesto. It packs the same herbaceous flavor with the bonus of garlic and parmesan. Try adding a few slices of avocado for extra bulk and flavor!

The upgrade: Pears and Honey Mustard
Add ¼ medium pear, thinly sliced along with 2 teaspoons honey mustard, which ties all the flavors together while adding a tang of its own.

Additional idea: hummus

Avocado Crema Dressing

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe avocado, seeded and flesh scooped out, for healthy fats
  • ½ cup plain non-fat plain Greek yogurt, for creaminess
  • Juice of one lime (to taste), for brightness
  • 1 handful Cilantro, for freshness
  • OPTIONAL for spice: ½ small Jalapeño pepper, seeds and membrane removed

Directions:

  1. Add avocado and Greek yogurt to a food processor and blend until very smooth.
  2. Add lime juice and cilantro a little at a time, until desired taste is achieved.
  3. Serve immediately. If you need to refrigerate the dip and serve later, place a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface of the crema and make sure there's no surface exposed to air.
  4. Stir before serving.