Brown-Bag Turkey Sandwich Makeovers With Avocado Crema Dressing
Turkey Sandwiches: 2 slices bread, 3 slices turkey
The upgrade: Avocado Crema Dressing
Avocado crema is an easy dressing to add some healthy fats and a punch of flavor. It also serves a great veggie dip or salad dressing.
The upgrade: Herbed Mayo
Mix 1 tablespoon reduced-fat mayonnaise with 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme, rosemary, oregano, marjoram, basil or other fresh herb. Or for an even bigger flavor boost, mix mayo with store-bought pesto. It packs the same herbaceous flavor with the bonus of garlic and parmesan. Try adding a few slices of avocado for extra bulk and flavor!
The upgrade: Pears and Honey Mustard
Add ¼ medium pear, thinly sliced along with 2 teaspoons honey mustard, which ties all the flavors together while adding a tang of its own.
Additional idea: hummus
Avocado Crema Dressing
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe avocado, seeded and flesh scooped out, for healthy fats
- ½ cup plain non-fat plain Greek yogurt, for creaminess
- Juice of one lime (to taste), for brightness
- 1 handful Cilantro, for freshness
- OPTIONAL for spice: ½ small Jalapeño pepper, seeds and membrane removed
Directions:
- Add avocado and Greek yogurt to a food processor and blend until very smooth.
- Add lime juice and cilantro a little at a time, until desired taste is achieved.
- Serve immediately. If you need to refrigerate the dip and serve later, place a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface of the crema and make sure there's no surface exposed to air.
- Stir before serving.