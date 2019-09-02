First Soccer Tournament Played in Broken Arrow After Spring Floods
BROKEN ARROW - The first soccer games since spring flooding were played over the weekend at the Indian Springs Soccer Complex in Broken Arrow.
50 teams came out for the event and the president of the Broken Arrow Soccer club said nearly half of the complex's 80 soccer goals had to be replaced. Fences had to be repaired and the east side of the complex was underwater one point but now after collaboration with the city, the fields are looking good.
"If you didn't know any better you'd say ‘there was a flood here?‘ But that's the idea, the kids should never know it shouldn't impact them in a negative way this is a place that some of those who were displaced from their homes, this is a refuge, a place that they can go and have a great time and really enjoy it," said President Bob Newby
A few minor matches have been played since the floods but this is the first major action since May.