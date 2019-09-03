Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • ½ tsp garlic, minced
  • ¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
  • ¼ cup broccoli, cut into small florets
  • ¼ cup tomato, diced ¼-inch
  • ¼ cup yellow squash, diced ¼-inch
  • ¼ cup zucchini, diced ¼-inch
  • ¼ cup bell pepper, diced ¼-inch
  • ¼ cup carrot, shredded
  • 1 tsp Italian seasoning
  • 16 oz Panera® Mac & Cheese

Directions:

  1. Heat oil over medium-high heat in a sauté pan. Add garlic and red pepper flakes and sauté for 1-2 minutes or until the garlic begins to turn light golden brown.
  2. Add all the vegetables and Italian seasoning. Sauté for 3-4 minutes or until vegetables become al dente (you want them to still have a little crisp bite to them.)
  3. Combine vegetable mix with mac & cheese, divide evenly into two ramekins. Bake at 400°F for 15-20 minutes or until mac & cheese is heated through and edges are golden brown.
  4. Note: Also tastes great with grilled chicken or grilled shrimp on top.