Primavera Mac & Cheese
Tuesday, September 3rd 2019, 1:41 PM CDT
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp olive oil
- ½ tsp garlic, minced
- ¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- ¼ cup broccoli, cut into small florets
- ¼ cup tomato, diced ¼-inch
- ¼ cup yellow squash, diced ¼-inch
- ¼ cup zucchini, diced ¼-inch
- ¼ cup bell pepper, diced ¼-inch
- ¼ cup carrot, shredded
- 1 tsp Italian seasoning
- 16 oz Panera® Mac & Cheese
Directions:
- Heat oil over medium-high heat in a sauté pan. Add garlic and red pepper flakes and sauté for 1-2 minutes or until the garlic begins to turn light golden brown.
- Add all the vegetables and Italian seasoning. Sauté for 3-4 minutes or until vegetables become al dente (you want them to still have a little crisp bite to them.)
- Combine vegetable mix with mac & cheese, divide evenly into two ramekins. Bake at 400°F for 15-20 minutes or until mac & cheese is heated through and edges are golden brown.
- Note: Also tastes great with grilled chicken or grilled shrimp on top.