Football Crunch Tailgate Treat
It's that time of year again! Janette Stenstrom, owner of All Things Cake, shows us how to make an irresistible snack just in time for football season.
Ingredients:
- 8 Cups Caramel Corn
- 1 Cup Milk or Dark Chocolate Chips
- 1 Cup White Chocolate
- Oil Based Food Coloring in School Colors
- M&Ms in School Colors
- 1-2 TSP Sea Salt
- Chocolate Covered Almonds
- White Royal Icing
- Tipless Piping Bag
- Sheet Pan
- Parchment Paper
Instructions:
- Add white Royal Icing to a Tipless Piping Bag
- Cut Tip very small
- Pipe football laces on each chocolate covered almond
- Set aside to dry
Make Crunch:
- Line the Sheet Pan with Parchment Paper
- Add a single layer of caramel corn to the sheet pan
- Melt Milk or Dark Chocolate in Microwave or double boiler and drizzle over popcorn with a spoon
- Melt White Chocolate in microwave or double boiler and separate into 2-3 bowls (depending on school/team colors)
- Add oil based food coloring to white chocolate, stir, drizzle over caramel corn
- Before chocolate sets, add M&Ms so they will stick to the chocolate
- Sprinkle on Sea Salt
- Let chocolate completely set and dry
- Break into bite size pieces and store in an air tight container
- Serve in individual cups with Chocolate Footballs on top