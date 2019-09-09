News
WATCH: Man Gets 3 Years After Running From Tulsa Police
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police released body camera footage of a man that led them on a chase July 8.
Police tried to pull over Jacob Millage near 11th Street and Garnett, then Millage fled.
Police said Millage wrecked his vehicle then fled on foot into some woods. A K-9 officer found Millage about 25 minutes later and officers arrested him.
Millage pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle and eluding police. He'll spend three years in Department of Corrections custody.