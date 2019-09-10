The upper air pattern is now mostly southwest across the plains and will soon bring a stout upper level system across the northern and central plains Thursday as it becomes more zonal into late week. Most of the dynamic energy will remain slightly north of the state, but this system will help to drive a surface front southward bringing rain and storm chances, scattered in nature, across part of the area. A few strong to severe storms would be possible based on the pattern with the main threats of a few damaging wind gusts along with a few hail reports. As the main upper level support rapidly exits the central plains, the surface front will stall and could possibly retreat northward late Friday night into Saturday morning. The boundary becoming diffuse would be better for our Friday night football games. If the front remains intact, this boundary would act to focus a few scattered storms, probably for the latter portion of any games. At this point in the forecast cycle, this will remain a low possibility. The higher chances will remain for late Thursday afternoon and evening into pre-dawn Friday morning.